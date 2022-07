Planned Parenthood Leads NYC's Pride March

‘We won’t back down!’ — Planned Parenthood was the first group to lead the NYC Pride March on June 26, just two days after SCOTUS overturned Roe v.

Wade » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more U.S. news & politics, subscribe to NowThis News.

#abortionrights #pride #nyc #Politics #News #NowThis