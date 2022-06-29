Finland and Sweden Are Officially Invited To Join NATO

On June 29, NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to officially join the international alliance.

'Forbes' reports that the historic move comes in response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

A NATO joint statement called Russia the "most significant and direct threat' to NATO.

The accession of Finland and Sweden will make them safer, NATO stronger, and the Euro-Atlantic area more secure, NATO, joint statement, via 'Forbes'.

The addition of Finland and Sweden would expand NATO's roster to include 32 nations.

On June 28, Turkey dropped its objection to Finland and Sweden becoming NATO members.

Last month, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that he would reject the two Nordic nations' bids to join the alliance.

At the time, Erdogan accused both nations of harboring terrorists.

Following weeks of negotiations, the three nations were able to reach an agreement on June 28.

The diplomatic breakthrough came one day after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced plans to increase NATO military forces six-fold.

