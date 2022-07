Ukrainian MP: ‘Russia will never win this war’

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko says that Ukraine will “definitely win this war” against Russia, and that the only questions were “when” and “with how many casualties”.

Mr Goncharenko said: “The answer in this question is in the hands of the West, of NATO.” He is currently attending the three-day NATO Summit in Madrid.

Report by Jonesia.

