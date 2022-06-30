Logan Mwangi’s mother and stepfather jailed for life

The mother and stepfather of five-year-old Logan Mwangi have been jailed for life for his murder.

Angharad Williamson, 31, and John Cole, 40, were convicted of Logan’s murder by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court in April.

A 14-year-old boy who was also found guilty of Logan’s murder was sentenced to 15 years.

Logan’s father Ben Mwangi stood beside the senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Lianne Rees, as she gave a statement outside court after the sentencing.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn