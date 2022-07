Logan Mwangi’s teen killer unmasked after sentencing

The mother, stepfather and stepbrother of five-year-old Logan Mwangi have been jailed for his “horrific” murder.

Logan’s body was found in the River Ogmore in Bridgend last year - just 250 metres from his home.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn