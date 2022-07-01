Neeraj Chopra breaks national record for Javelin throw in Stockholm | Oneindia News *News

Olympics gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra has broken his national record for the 2nd time.
Chopra returned to Diamond League action for the first time in 4 years.
#NeerajChopra #Stockholm #Nationalrecord
Olympics gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra has broken his national record for the 2nd time.
Chopra returned to Diamond League action for the first time in 4 years.
#NeerajChopra #Stockholm #Nationalrecord
Olympic Gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra, won his first gold of this season at the rain-washed Kuortane Games in Finland on Saturday. A..
Neeraj Chopra set a new national record as he threw 89.30 metres at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.
#NeerajChopra #..