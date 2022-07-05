Sydney Flood Emergency Prompts Evacuation Order for 50,000

The recent flooding in the area has sparked the fourth emergency in less than a year and a half.

The region has experienced several days of what has been described as torrential rain.

Evacuation order extended from 32,000 people to 50,000 people overnight, prompting emergency declarations all over New South Wales.

This event is far from over.

Please don’t be complacent, wherever you are.

, Dominic Perrottet, New South Wales Premier, via NBC News.

Please be careful when you’re driving on our roads.

There is still substantial risk for flash flooding across our state, Dominic Perrottet, New South Wales Premier, via NBC News.

More than 100 rescue operations have been carried out by rescue crews, mitigating death and injury.

The crews were recognized for their service by New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet.

I want to thank those men and women who were on those crews last night for the heroic work they did in incredibly treacherous conditions, Dominic Perrottet, New South Wales Premier, via NBC News.

Meteorologists were cautiously optimistic in their weather assessments for the immediate future.

The good news is that by tomorrow afternoon, it is looking to be mostly dry ... , Jonathan How, Bureau of Meteorology, via NBC News.

... but, of course, we are reminding people that these floodwaters will remain very high well after the rain has stopped, Jonathan How, Bureau of Meteorology, via NBC News.

Floodwaters are not expected to recede for several days.

There was plenty of rainfall overnight and that is actually seeing some rivers peak for a second time.

, Jonathan How, Bureau of Meteorology, via NBC News.

So you’ve got to take many days, if not a week, to start to see these floodwaters start to recede, Jonathan How, Bureau of Meteorology, via NBC News