Macy Gray and Bette Midler Face Backlash Over Transphobic Comments

Gray's comments came during an appearance on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored.'

I will say this and everyone's gonna hate me but as a woman, just because you go change your [body] parts, doesn't make you a woman, sorry, Macy Gray, on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' .

Morgan responded by asking Gray, "Right, you feel that?".

I know that for a fact.

Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know?

And you can't have that just because you want to be a woman, Macy Gray, on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' .

Gray then said that she "doesn't think you should be labeled transphobic just because you don't agree.".

Midler's comments came in the form of a tweet on July 4.

While their statements were criticized by many, J.K.

Rowling, who's also previously faced backlash for transphobic comments, sided with Gray.

