Remembering Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee On His Birth Anniversary | The man opposed Jawaharlal Nehru

Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee (6 July 1901 -- 23 June 1953) was an Indian politician, who served as Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

After falling out with Nehru, Mookerjee quit the Indian National Congress party and founded the nationalist Bharatiya Jana Sangh party in 1951.

Today, on his birth anniversary, we take a look at the life of the man whose political and ideological thoughts still have an effect on the political discourse in our nation.

