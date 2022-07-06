Tom Hanks Doesn’t Understand Why Tim Allen Was Absent In ‘Lightyear’ | THR News
Hanks, the voice of Buzz Lightyear’s best pal Woody, expressed surprise that Allen, who voiced the Space Ranger action figure, was not asked to be involved in the new prequel.