Kit Malthouse on Johnson resignation speculation

Long-time Boris Johnson supporter Kit Malthouse admits it’s been ‘a jolly difficult day’ as the prime minister continues to face calls to step down in the wake of the Chris Pincher furore.

Leaving the Cabinet Office in Westminster, the crime & policing minister refused to be drawn on speculation that the PM might resign within hours.

Report by Chinnianl.

