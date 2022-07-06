NY Giants Rumors & News: Sign David Johnson? + ESPN Ranks Giants 26th BEST Roster In The NFL | LIVE

Giants Now is LIVE discussing the latest Giants news, Giants rumors as well as Giants free agency rumors in today’s video!

NY Giants rumors focus on signing David Johnson in NBA free agency after Bleacher Report listed Johnson as the one move the Giants should make prior to the 2022 NFL season.

We also take a look at the article that ESPN and PFF came together to do that broke down where the Giants roster ranks in the NFL as well as their biggest weakness, strength and X-factor.

Could Kadarius Toney make the Giants an offensive threat this year under Brian Daboll and Mike Kafak?

Chat Sports host Marshall Green reacts to the latest New York Giants news as well as rumors as we are just 67 days away from Giants football being back.