Rihanna Named Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire in the US

Rihanna Named Youngest Self-Made , Female Billionaire in the US.

'People' reports that Rihanna has become the youngest billionaire on the 'Forbes' list of richest women in the United States.

The 34-year-old singer is worth $1.4 billion, which earned her the 21st spot on the list.

.

According to 'Forbes,' Rihanna earned a self-made score of 10, meaning that she "faced adversity" in order to establish her own fortune.

By comparison, while Kim Kardashian is ranked higher on the list, she only earned a self-made score of 7.

By comparison, while Kim Kardashian is ranked higher on the list, she only earned a self-made score of 7.

According to 'Forbes,' a score of 10 , "would need to have been born into poverty or the lower middle class, and faced adversity such as abuse, being left an orphan or forced to work low-paying jobs.".

'People' reports that Rihanna's Fenty Beauty cosmetics line generated over $550 million in revenue in 2020.

'People' reports that Rihanna's Fenty Beauty cosmetics line generated over $550 million in revenue in 2020.

In addition to her cosmetics line, she owns a 30% stake in the Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, which was valued at $1 billion in February.

.

In addition to her cosmetics line, she owns a 30% stake in the Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, which was valued at $1 billion in February.

.

She is also the first person from Barbados to earn a spot on the 'Forbes' list.

In April, she made her debut on the publication's annual billionaires list as the world's richest female musician.

In April, she made her debut on the publication's annual billionaires list as the world's richest female musician