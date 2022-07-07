Boris Johnson resigns as Britain’s Prime Minister, after 40 from cabinet quits | Oneindia News *News

British PM Boris Johnson has stepped down after 40 from his cabinet quit.
#BorisJohnson #Britain #BorisQuits
British PM Boris Johnson has stepped down after 40 from his cabinet quit.
#BorisJohnson #Britain #BorisQuits
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed Wednesday to stay in power despite the resignations of two top Cabinet..
Two of Britain's most senior Cabinet ministers have quit, a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's..
LONDON (AP) — Britain's government is facing another boozy scandal after the deputy chief whip resigned from his post following a..