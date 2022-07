A Climate Obamacare Package?

Senate Democrats want to pass a $500 billion package that would include major reforms to health care, climate change, and taxes, according to a report.

NBC News reported that Sen.

Joe Manchin (D-WV), who was primarily responsible for tanking the Build Back Better Act, continues to hold talks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a reconciliation package that would spend $500 billion and raise $1 trillion in revenue.