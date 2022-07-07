Ukraine war: Russia pausing offensive ahead of renewed assault, say analysts

Russian forces made no claims of territorial gains in Ukraine “for the first time in 133 days of war,” according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War.
Russian forces made no claims of territorial gains in Ukraine “for the first time in 133 days of war,” according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War.
Watch VideoAfter more than four months of ferocious fighting, Russia claimed a key victory: full control over one of the two..
For quite a long time, the Kazakh ruling elites have managed to ensure a balance between the interests of Moscow and the West..
By Lukas Milevski*
(FPRI) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reaffirmed NATO’s purpose and the importance of..