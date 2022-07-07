Justin Trudeau Instantly Regrets Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Justin Trudeau’s Freudian slip about Canada’s handgun ban, Pete Buttigieg laughing at questions about high gas prices, Elizabeth Warren attacking a women’s right to choose to use crisis pregnancy centers, Kamala Harris’ bizarre message to a teachers' conference, and Ron DeSantis clearly showing the alternative to Democrats' style of governing.

Dave also does a special “ask me anything” question-and-answer session on a wide-ranging host of topics, answering questions from the Rubin Report Locals community.

First, Dave shares a clip of Justin Trudeau revealing that his plans for gun control may not stop with Canada’s handgun ban.

Next, a clip of Pete Buttigieg talking to Fox News’ Neil Cavuto where he was confronted about the real reasons for record gas prices.

Cavuto pushed back on Buttigieg trying to blame US gas prices solely on Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

He points out that inflation and rising gas prices were a problem for the Biden administration long before the invasion, to which Buttigieg has a strange response.

Next, Elizabeth Warren doesn’t appear to actually favor giving women much choice in reproductive health and family planning decisions.

She is now attacking crisis pregnancy centers for providing alternatives to abortion clinics.

The overturning of Roe v Wade is showing that a lot of Democrats weren’t as pro choice as they claimed.

Finally, Dave explores how Republicans like Ron DeSantis are showing a clear way to address the nation’s problems through better policy.