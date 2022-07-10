W.House protesters demand Biden do more to defend US abortion rights

Hundreds of abortion rights protesters wave banners and chant outside the White House to demand the president take stronger action to protect access to the procedure recently revoked by the Supreme Court.
Hundreds of abortion rights protesters wave banners and chant outside the White House to demand the president take stronger action to protect access to the procedure recently revoked by the Supreme Court.
Watch VideoThe House on Friday is expected to vote on two bills that would restore and guarantee abortion access nationwide as..
Biden said his goal was to codify abortion rights through legislation and delivered a message to abortion rights protesters who..