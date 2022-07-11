Nord Stream pipeline begins annual maintenance, with Europe concerned shutdown could be extended

The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany starts annual maintenance today, with European leaders worried the shutdown might be extended past 10 days due to the war in Ukraine.
