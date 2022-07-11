Steve Bannon Will Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee With Trump's Approval

Steve Bannon Will Testify, Before Jan.

6 Committee , With Trump's Approval.

The former White House chief strategist had defied a Congressional subpoena to testify, claiming exemption from testifying under executive privilege.

Bannon was set to face a contempt of Congress hearing on July 18 with the possibility of up to two years in prison.

In a letter published over the weekend, former President Donald Trump waived executive privilege.

.

When you first received the Subpoena to testify and provide documents, I invoked Executive Privilege.

, Donald Trump, Former U.S. President, via CNN.

However, I watched how unfairly you and others have been treated, having to spend vast amounts of money on legal fees, , Donald Trump, Former U.S. President, via CNN.

... and all of the trauma you must be going through for the love of your Country, and out of respect for the Office of the President, Donald Trump, Former U.S. President, via CNN.

Therefore, if you reach an agreement on a time and place for your testimony, Donald Trump, Former U.S. President, via CNN.

... I will waive Executive Privilege for you, which allows you to go in and testify truthfully and fairly, Donald Trump, Former U.S. President, via CNN.

Trump continues to refer to the members of Congress who make up the Jan.

6 committee as "Thugs and Hacks.".

Bannon's lawyer confirmed the developmnent.

While Mr. Bannon has been steadfast in his convictions, circumstances have now changed.

, Bob Costello, Attorney for Steve Bannon, via CNN.

Mr. Bannon is willing to, and indeed prefers, to testify at your public hearing, Bob Costello, Attorney for Steve Bannon, via CNN.

Members of the Jan.

6 committee contend that executive privilege did not override the Congressional subpoena issued to Bannon.

Committee member Rep.

Zoe Lofgren (CA-D) stated during an interview on July 10 that it is unlikely Bannon's initial testimony will be public