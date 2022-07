The Kardashians Season 2 on Hulu | Official Teaser Trailer

Watch the official teaser trailer for the Hulu celebrity reality series The Kardashians Season 2.

It features Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Travis Barker, Tristan Thompson and Pete Davidson.

The Kardashians Season 2 Release Date: September 22, 2022 on Hulu