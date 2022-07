Zahawi pledges to cut taxes and remove VAT from energy bills

Newly-appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has pledged to remove VAT and green levies from energy bills, cut incomes tax and reduce business taxes if he were to become prime minister.

He said the country was facing a time of "national economic emergency" which required a major response.

Report by Alibhaiz.

