Biden Laments Gun Violence Turning American Communities Into 'Killing Fields'

On July 11, CNN reports President Joe Biden spoke on the effects of gun violence on American communities.

Marking the passage of the first significant federal gun legislation in almost 30 years.

Biden says the epidemic of gun violence has turned everyday places into "killing fields.".

Now’s the time to galvanize this movement because that’s our duty to the people of the nation, President Joe Biden, via CNN.

That’s what we owe those families in Buffalo, where a grocery store became a killing field.

That’s what we owe those families in Uvalde, where an elementary school became a killing field.

That’s what we owe those families in Highland Park, where on July Fourth, a parade became a killing field.

Though Biden championed the passing of new gun safety legislation, he contends there is more to be done.

It will not save every life from the epidemic of gun violence, but if this law had been in place years ago .., President Joe Biden, via CNN.

... even this last year, lives would have been saved.

It matters.

But it’s not enough and we all know that.

, President Joe Biden, via CNN