Meek Mill Ends Partnership With Roc Nation Management

Meek Mill , Ends Partnership With , Roc Nation Management.

'Billboard' reports that sources say Meek Mill has decided to part ways with Roc Nation Management.

.

Mill first signed on with Roc in 2012 under a management deal.

.

According to 'Billboard,' he's already been removed from the company's website and has been taken down from Roc's social media pages.

According to 'Billboard,' he's already been removed from the company's website and has been taken down from Roc's social media pages.

In 2018, Meek teamed up with Jay-Z and created Reform Alliance, a non-profit organization fighting unjust sentencing laws in the United States.

.

In 2018, Meek teamed up with Jay-Z and created Reform Alliance, a non-profit organization fighting unjust sentencing laws in the United States.

.

In 2019, Meek's imprint Dreamchasers earned a joint venture deal with Roc.

Following the release of Mill's latest album, 'Expensive Pain,' the artist expressed frustration with his label Atlantic Records.

They didn’t put nothing into expensive pain and then said I can’t drop another project for 9 months at the end of my contract after I made them 100’s of millions …, Meek Mill, via Twitter.

They didn’t put nothing into expensive pain and then said I can’t drop another project for 9 months at the end of my contract after I made them 100’s of millions …, Meek Mill, via Twitter.

Most rappers can’t speak because they depend on these companies “I don’t.”, Meek Mill, via Twitter.

'Billboard' reports that Mill said the label's decision to not let him release music on his own accord caused a rift between him and Roddy Ricch.

'Billboard' reports that Mill said the label's decision to not let him release music on his own accord caused a rift between him and Roddy Ricch.

Roddy my youngin still ….

But that label separated us instantly when the millions came in from him… same thing they tried to do with me and rozay … , Meek Mill, via Twitter.

Roddy my youngin still ….

But that label separated us instantly when the millions came in from him… same thing they tried to do with me and rozay … , Meek Mill, via Twitter.

It takes a long time to catch up too because most of em tied in for the love of some money … artist scared to speak up, Meek Mill, via Twitter