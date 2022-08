SpiceJet director Ajay Singh booked for duping businessman of lakhs | Oneindia news *News

A case of fraud has been registered against the chairman and managing director of SpiceJet airlines thereby creating fresh trouble for the airlines.

The chairman has been allegedly booked for cheating a businessman of crores of shares on the pretext of allotting him the company’s shares.

