PM Modi holds roadshow in Jharkhand's Deogarh, announces multiple projects | Oneindia news *News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Jharkhand's Deoghar district amid tight security on Tuesday.

PM Modi waved at the crowd and greeted people with folded hands who had gathered on both sides of the road to welcome the Prime Minister.

#PMModi #Deogarh #Roadshow