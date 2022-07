Raab: Sunak can steer us through cost of living crisis as PM

Dominic Raab has endorsed Rishi Sunak to become leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister, saying the former chancellor has the "economic credentials" to "steer us through tough economic times".

Report by Brooksl.

