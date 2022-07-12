Yosemite National Park Giant Sequoia Trees Threatened by Wildfire

The Washburn Fire, a 2,340-acre wildfire that is burning through Yosemite National Park in California, is threatening the famous giant sequoia trees in Mariposa Grove.

Firefighters believe that previous prevention efforts, including prescribed burns and clearing of the ground, have lowered the risk of serious harm to trees—some of which might be more than 2,000 years old.

They’ve also installed sprinklers around the 209-foot-tall Grizzly Giant sequoia to keep the ground moist and used protective foil to wrap the historic Galen Clark cabin in an attempt to prevent fires.

Sequoias actually benefit from some fires, which help to open pinecones and replenish soil.

But high-intensity fires like the 2020 Creek Fire are what lead to harmful effects and damage.

Park officials evacuated and closed the areas of Wawona and Mariposa Grove.

The smoke from the Washburn Fire could even travel to San Francisco, and residents there have been notified to stay inside and keep windows closed.

#Earth #Shorts #Environment #ClimateCrisis #NowThis

