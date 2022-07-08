California Wildfire Threatens Giant Sequoias in Yosemite National Park

'The Guardian' reports that Yosemite National Park has been partially closed as firefighters work to contain a massive wildfire.

The Washburn fire has now spread across 60 acres near Mariposa Grove on the southern portion of the national park.

The area is home to, over 500 mature , giant sequoias.

The Mariposa Grove is closed until further notice.

All other areas of Yosemite national park are open, Yosemite National Park statement, via Facebook.

The last time the California national park was forced to close in the summer was in 1988.

Every single one of our national parks is suffering from the effects of climate change, from record-breaking wildfires and droughts to rising sea levels and the destruction of cultural resources, Stephanie Kodish, director of the climate change program at the National Parks Conservation Association, via 'The Guardian'.

The news comes after the Supreme Court restricted the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

The June ruling determined that the EPA could not phase out coal-fired energy generation without authorization from Congress.

The ruling casts doubt about the Biden administration's goal of cutting U.S. emissions in half by the end of the decade.

The Supreme Court’s decision is a blow to years of efforts to clear the air in our national parks and protect their visitors, wildlife and water, Stephanie Kodish, director of the climate change program at the National Parks Conservation Association, via 'The Guardian'