David Beckham ‘feared for his family’ after stalker ordeal

For six years, David Beckham and his family were harassed by a 58-year-old woman, who even turned up at Harper Beckham’s school.

She claimed Becks and his wife Victoria stole her eggs and that 10-year-old Harper is actually her child.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn