Pittsburgh Steelers Change Name of Stadium After 20 Years

The Steelers' home venue has been known as Heinz Field since 2001.

On July 11, the team announced it will now be known as Acrisure Stadium.

We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium, Art Rooney II, Steelers president, via statement.

Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums, Art Rooney II, Steelers president, via statement.

Terms of the insurance broker's 15-year deal with the team have not been released.

ESPN reports Heinz signed a 20-year deal in 2001 for $57 million and extended it through 2021 but didn't opt to extend it again.

While we worked diligently with the Steelers for several months around a new naming rights deal, they found a new partner willing to pay significantly more than we could justify.

, Kraft Heinz Company, via statement.

While our name will no longer be on the stadium, Heinz will remain a significant, long-term sponsor of the Steelers and we're excited to announce the details of our new partnership in the days ahead, Kraft Heinz Company, via statement.

Kraft Heinz also took to Twitter to let fans know this isn't "goodbye."