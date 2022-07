Penny Mordaunt launches leadership campaign

Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt launches her leadership campaign as voting begins in the first round of the contest.

In her speech, she says the party has "lost its sense of self" and compares it to Paul McCartney playing his new songs at Glastonbury.

She adds "what people want is the good old stuff...lower taxes, small state, personal responsibility".

Report by Lewisl.

