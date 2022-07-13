The State Emblem of India and the controversies surrounding it | Oneindia news *Explainer

The unveiling of the new 6.5 m high national emblem, officially referred to as the ‘’State Emblem of India’’, atop the new Parliament building by PM Modi this Monday has given rise to a new political bickering.

Whether this is emblematic, or problematic, depends on the prism of the political affiliation you are looking from.

So, is this new emblem actually emblematic of the social and political flux this nation is going through?

Or is it merely an aesthetic upgrade devoid of any ideological subtext behind it?

