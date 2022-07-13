Bradley Cooper is dating political aide Huma Abedin

'A Star Is Born' actor Bradley Cooper is reportedly dating political aide Huma Abedin.
'A Star Is Born' actor Bradley Cooper is reportedly dating political aide Huma Abedin.
Cooper and ex-wife Irina Shayk have a 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. After four years together, he and the model, 36, called it..
Bradley Cooper is reportedly in a new relationship with former Clinton aide Huma Abedin.
There’s a new report claiming that Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are dating. If you don’t know, Huma, 45, is a top aide to..