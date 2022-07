Novelist Khaled Hosseini's daughter, Haris, comes out as a transgender | Oneindia news *News

Daughter of novelist Khaled Hosseini, the writer of the famous books A Thousand Splendid Suns and The Kite Runner, has come out as a transgender.

The author wrote a heartwarming note for her 21-year-old daughter, Haris, and added that his daughter taught his family about 'bravery and truth'.

