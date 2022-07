Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling after serving pani puri to locals | Oneindia News*News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was again seen in Darjeeling today.

ANI posted a video of the TMC chief making momos.

#MamataBanerjee #WestBengal #Darjeeling mamata banerjee,mamata banerjee making momos,cm mamata banerjee,mamata banerjee momos,mamata banerjee makes momos,mamata banerjee in momos making,mamata banerjee makes momo,mamta banerjee made momos,mamata makes momo,mamata banerjee latest news,cm mamata banerjee news,mamata banerjee momos darjeeling,mamata banerjee making momo,momos,mamata banerjee preparing momos,Oneindia English, Oneindia News.