US, Israel Sign Joint Pledge To Deny Iran Nuclear Arms

US, Israel Sign Joint Pledge , To Deny Iran Nuclear Arms. Reuters reports that President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed the joint pledge on July 14.

The United States stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome, Via joint statement, as reported by Reuters.

The only way to stop a nuclear Iran is if Iran knows the free world will use force, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, via Reuters.

Biden added that preventing Iran from acquiring nukes is "a vital security interest for Israel and the United States and, I would add, for the rest of the world as well.".

Reuters reports Iran has increased some nuclear activities, pressuring world powers' attempts to renew a deal as part of Vienna talks.

Biden said, "we are not going to wait forever," when it comes to a response from Iran regarding a return to talks.

Reuters reports that a U.S. official was asked if the joint declaration was intended to buy some time with Israel as negotiations are pursued with Iran.

If Iran wants to sign the deal that has been negotiated in Vienna, we have made very clear we're prepared to do that.

, U.S. official, via Reuters.

And, at the same time, if they're not, we will continue to increase our sanctions pressure, we will continue to increase Iran's diplomatic isolation, U.S. official, via Reuters