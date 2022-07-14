Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty to All UK Charges Against Him

On July 14, Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in a London court.

According to Britain's PA Media news agency, Spacey faces four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sex without consent.

CNN reports that Spacey last appeared before the Old Bailey on June 16.

The charges against him stem from alleged incidents between 2005 and 2013.

Two of the sexual assault charges are from an alleged incident in 2005.

A third charge of sexual assault comes from an alleged incident involving a different man in 2008.

The fourth sexual assault charge and the charge of non-consensual penetrative activity both stem from an alleged 2013 incident involving a man from Gloucestershire.

According to CNN, the judge set a trial of three to four weeks to begin on June 6, 2023.

The former star of Netflix's 'House of Cards' won Academy Awards for his roles in 'The Usual Suspects' and 'American Beauty.'.

CNN reports that Spacey has returned to acting in the past year after withdrawing from the spotlight while dealing with similar charges in the United States.