Britney Spears' Father Ordered to Appear in Court

'Newsweek' reports that Britney Spears' legal team says the popstar's father's "day of reckoning" is drawing near.

Jamie Spears has reportedly been ordered to appear in court for questioning regarding surveillance allegations stemming from his daughter's conservatorship.

The controversial conservatorship lasted from 2008 until November of 2021.

According to a declaration filed in court, Britney's legal team accused Jamie of having his daughter's bedroom wiretapped.

Last summer, Britney accused her father of "conservatorship abuse" during court testimony while fighting to be released from the conservatorship.

'Newsweek' reports that now Jamie has been ordered to face questioning over these allegations and will be deposed within the next 30 days.

Mathew Rosengart, Britney's lawyer, said , "today was a very good day in court for Britney Spears, and it was a very good day for justice.".

Mr. Spears, as the court determined, has now effectively been hiding from his deposition for no less than nine months, Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears' lawyer, via 'Newsweek'.

The day of reckoning for Mr. Spears has come… we have seen nothing but obstruction and stone-walling from him, Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears' lawyer, via 'Newsweek'.

His daughter is finally free.

His daughter is married.

His daughter is happy.

His daughter wants to move on.

Mr. Spears, if he loves his daughter as he professes he does, should leave her alone, Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears' lawyer, via 'Newsweek'.

