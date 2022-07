What Do Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Pope Francis Having in Common?

When we think of the New World Order (or their rebranded version, the Liberal World Order), we usually think of the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, and people like Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, George Soros, and Barack Obama.

But as Brandon Smith noted in a recent article, the WEF is mostly just a planning organization.

It's the "think tank" of globalist elites.