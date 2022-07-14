Evening News with MarkZ 07/14/2022

The manipulated market tries to rally, Ivana Trump dies at 73, Drahgi tries to resign, and Joe shakes hands with thin air again.
Oh, plus Joe lied yet again, you will be paying more in taxes.
What a long day in the car..... Nashville was great, quick news and an early night.
Not a whole lot of IQD news but I will share what I have and then cover world news and the evolving markets.