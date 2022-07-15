Texas Sues White House for Requiring Abortions in Medical Emergencies

Texas Sues White House for , Requiring Abortions in Medical Emergencies.

Texas Sues White House for , Requiring Abortions in Medical Emergencies.

NBC News reports that on July 11, the Biden administration said that despite the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v.

Wade.

Federal law dictates women have the right to an abortion in an emergency.

Federal law dictates women have the right to an abortion in an emergency.

The Department of Health and Human Services reiterated the federal protections under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act.

Under the law, no matter where you live, women have the right to emergency care — including abortion care.

, Xavier Becerra, HHS Secretary, via statement.

Today, in no uncertain terms, we are reinforcing that we expect providers to continue offering these services, and that federal law preempts state abortion bans when needed for emergency care.

, Xavier Becerra, HHS Secretary, via statement.

Emergency medical conditions involving pregnant patients may include, but are not limited to, ectopic pregnancy, complications of pregnancy loss, or emergent hypertensive disorders, such as preeclampsia with severe features, Xavier Becerra, HHS Secretary, via statement.

Emergency medical conditions involving pregnant patients may include, but are not limited to, ectopic pregnancy, complications of pregnancy loss, or emergent hypertensive disorders, such as preeclampsia with severe features, Xavier Becerra, HHS Secretary, via statement.

On July 14, Texas AG Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration and claimed the directive is unlawful.

The federal suit argues that the directive is an "attempt to use federal law to transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic." .

This administration has a hard time following the law, and now they are trying to have their appointed bureaucrats mandate that hospitals and emergency medicine physicians perform abortions.

, Ken Paxton, Texas AG, via statement.

I will not allow him to undermine and distort existing laws to fit his administration’s unlawful agenda, Ken Paxton, Texas AG, via statement.

No federal statute, including EMTALA, supersedes or preempts the States’ power to regulate or prohibit abortion.

, Ken Paxton, Texas AG, via statement