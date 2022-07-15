Sen. Joe Manchin Won't Support Dems Climate or Tax Provisions

Sen.

Joe Manchin Won't Support , Dems Climate or Tax Provisions.

Sen.

Joe Manchin Won't Support , Dems Climate or Tax Provisions.

Sen.

Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced his decision on July 14.

The development is considered a blow to the Biden administration's platform on climate change and tax reform for corporations and the wealthy.

After months of negotiations, other Democratic senators expressed frustration with Manchin's decision.

After months of negotiations, other Democratic senators expressed frustration with Manchin's decision.

I'm not going to sugar coat my disappointment here, , Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, (D-OR), via CNN.

... especially since nearly all issues in the climate and energy space had been resolved, Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, (D-OR), via CNN.

This is our last chance to prevent the most catastrophic— and costly—effects of climate change.

, Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, (D-OR), via CNN.

We can't come back in another decade and forestall hundreds of billions—if not trillions—in economic damage and undo the inevitable human toll, Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, (D-OR), via CNN.

Echoing Democratic lawmakers, climate activists also expressed their frustrations with his decision.

This is nothing short of a death sentence, Varshini Prakash, Youth Climate Group Sunrise Movement, via CNN.

It's clear appealing to corporate obstructionists doesn't work, and it will cost us a generation of voters, Varshini Prakash, Youth Climate Group Sunrise Movement, via CNN.

Manchin's about-face on the issues was reportedly sudden.

His office cited rising inflation as the main reason for his decision not to support legislation on climate change and tax reform.

Senator Manchin believes it's time for leaders to put political agendas aside, , Sam Runyon, Spokesperson For Senator Manchin, via CNN.

... reevaluate and adjust to the economic realities the country faces to avoid taking steps that add fuel to the inflation fire, Sam Runyon, Spokesperson For Senator Manchin, via CNN