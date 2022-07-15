Constance Wu Returns to Social Media, Reveals She Attempted Suicide

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star announced her return to social media on July 14.

It had been nearly three years since she posted on social media following controversy surrounding some of her tweets in 2019.

After receiving backlash for seeming ungrateful when her show, 'Fresh Off the Boat,' had been renewed, .

Wu revealed that she attempted suicide.

I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it, Contance Wu, Actor, via CNN.

Her 2019 tweets prompted other Asian American actors to say that Wu had "become a blight on the Asian American community.".

Wu attempted to explain that her initial tweets came "on the heels of a rough day" and that they were simply "ill-timed.".

But she says the backlash affected her so much that she began to think she "didn't deserve to live anymore.".

Wu also stepped away from her career for some time.

She says that she prioritized her mental health.

Wu said her intention is "to share my story so that it might help someone with theirs.".

If we want to be seen, really seen ... we need to let all of ourselves be seen, Contance Wu, Actor, via CNN.

... including the parts we're scared of or ashamed of — parts that, however imperfect, require care and attention, Contance Wu, Actor, via CNN.

Wu's memoir is set to be released in the fall