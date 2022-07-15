Deandre Ayton’s New Deal With the Suns Impacts Potential Kevin Durant Trade

The Suns' new deal with Deandre Ayton complicates any potential trade deals Phoenix might have had with the Brooklyn Nets' for Kevin Durant.
NBA Free Agency 2022 is quickly approaching, and NBA rumors are flying around some of the top guys available! DeAndre Ayton and..
Ayton now is ineligible to be traded until Jan. 15, and he has veto power on any trade thereafter for the first year of the..