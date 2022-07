The Don Smith Show 7-16-22

Richard Baris joins me to discuss the latest polling in some of the key upcoming primaries, including MI-03.

Peter Huessy has the latest national security updates, Gianni Russo joins me to discuss how the epic film "The Godfather" almost wasn't made, his relationship with Marlon Brando, and his epic scene with the late James Caan.

We'll also have our "Vets in the Fight," and all the latest news.

Join us every Saturday at Noon ET!