The Don Smith Show 7-2-22

Join us for a special 4th of July weekend show.

Author Gordon Chang details the latest threat to our nation by the CCP.

China is now banning imports of phosphates needed to produce the fertilizer to grow our crops.

We also detail the story of Kenya Alu whose father was dehydrated, deprived of food, isolated & euthanized at The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, TX.

Rich Baris is here with the latest polling, Peter Heussy updates us on national security issues, and we'll have our weekly "Vets in the Fight," and all the latest news.

