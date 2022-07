Where The Crawdads Sing | Women In Film

Watch the official "Women In Film" featurette for the drama movie Where the Crawdads Sing, based on the Delia Owens novel.

It stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr. and David Strathairn.

Where the Crawdads Sing Release Date: July 15, 2022