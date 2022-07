Stellantis Spotlight July 15, 2022

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending July 15, 2022, include the Jeep® brand ranks number one in Brand Keys 50 Most Patriotic Brands survey, tickets for Dodge Roadkill Nights are now on sale and Jeep Wrangler adds two new exterior paint colors to its palette.