Heatwave red alert as temperatures soar to extreme highs across Europe

Meteorologists are warning that vulnerable people - including children or the elderly - are at particular risk during extreme temperatures.
Temperatures in Nottinghamshire are rising today as a heatwave hits the East Midlands. The Met Office is warning that..
Watch VideoA spate of wildfires is scorching parts of Europe, with firefighters battling blazes in Portugal, Spain and southern..